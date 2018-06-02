Everton leading the chase for Norwich midfielder James Maddison

Everton are interested in signing James Maddison from Norwich City.
The highly talented central midfielder is expected to follow in the footsteps of Dele Alli in terms of development and it will be interesting to see whether the Toffees can agree on a fee with the Canaries now.
As per the reports, Everton are currently leading the chase for the goalscoring midfielder. However, Liverpool, Spurs, City and Southampton are all keeping tabs on the player.
Maddison was one of the best players in the Championship last season and there is no doubt that he is ready to make the step up to the Premier League.
The young midfielder was named in PFA’s Championship Team of the Year as well.
The Canaries value the player at around £20-25m and Everton should be able to afford that.
The 21-year-old scored 15 goals for Norwich last season and he could prove to be a sensational signing for Everton. At the price quoted, Maddison could prove to be a major bargain.
He would not only add goals to Silva’s side, Maddison would improve the creativity as well. Everton must do everything in their power to sign the midfielder this summer.