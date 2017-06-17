Everton eyeing move for Arsenal defender Calum Chambers

Everton have been linked with the Burnley defender Michael Keane for a while now.
Apparently, the Toffees are keen on signing the former Manchester United defender but if they fail to sign him, they will look to raid Arsenal for Calum Chambers.
The England defender was on loan at Middlesbrough last season and the Gunners want to send him out on loan once again next season. However, they will consider selling him for a fee of £15 million according to Daily Mail.
Chambers has failed to impress at Arsenal following his move from Southampton in 2014. The 22-year-old has just two years left on his current contract and the Gunners are ready to get rid of him if they manage to recoup most of what they paid (£16 million) for him three years ago.
The young defender needs to play regularly in order fulfil his potential and a move to Everton could be ideal for him right now. Koeman has done well with young players at Everton and Southampton and he could help Chambers grow as a footballer.
Although Keane is a much better option right now, Chambers has the talent to become just as good in the near future. Furthermore, Keane is likely to cost a lot more and there will be more competition for the Burnley star’s signature as well.