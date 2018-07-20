Everton interested in Watford striker Richarlison

Everton are interested in signing the Watford forward Richarlison this summer.
The Brazilian joined the Hornets last summer and he has developed into a key player for them. His impressive debut season has convinced Silva to make a move for him.
The new Everton boss has worked with Richarlison during his time at Vicarage Road and he will know all about the player.
The Toffees could certainly use another quality attacking option and Richarlison would be a terrific addition. The Brazilian can play as a wide forward, a false nine as well as a striker.
The Times claims that Silva has returned to Watford for the 21-year-old. It will be interesting to see whether the Hornets agree to sell a key player now.
If the Toffees can pull it off, it would be a major coup for them. Richarlison would add goals and creativity to Silva’s side. Also, he knows the Premier League well by now and he could make an instant impact.
Everton should do everything in their power to convince Watford. Richarlison is yet to reach his peak and he could prove to be a solid long-term investment for them. The Brazilian is the kind of talent that could take them to the next level.