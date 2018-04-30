Everton interested in signing Sporting midfielder William Carvalho

Everton are interested in signing the Portuguese defensive midfielder William Carvalho this summer.
As per the reports (translated by SportWitness), Sporting are prepared to cash in on their prized asset at the end of this season and Everton are willing to sign him.
The 26-year-old is valued at around €40m and Everton can certainly afford to pay the asking price.
However, it would be quite surprising to see the Toffees sign him without selling Schneiderlin or Gueye.
The Merseyside outfit already have two defensive midfielders and signing a third player for the same role makes no sense.
Carvalho is quite highly rated around Europe and he has been linked with a move to England before. It will be interesting to see whether he finally gets his move to the Premier League.
There is no doubt that he is good enough to play for a top half side and he would improve Allardyce’s side for sure.
Apart from adding more power and drive to the Everton midfield, he will help them shield the back four better as well.
Judging by this season’s performances, he would be an upgrade on Morgan Schneiderlin.