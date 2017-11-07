Everton interested in signing Norwich midfielder James Maddison

Everton are plotting a move for the highly talented Norwich midfielder James Maddison.
The 20-year-old has been outstanding for the Canaries in the Championship and he is attracting considerable interest from several Premier League clubs.
According to ESPN, Everton are interested in signing the player and the club’s director of football, Steve Walsh, watched him play on Saturday.
Maddison is a creative midfielder and Everton are already well stocked in that position. The likes of Sigurdsson, Barkley and Klaassen are all better than him and he will find it difficult to get first-team football in their presence. The midfielder will have to be very careful before making a move.
The Norwich City playmaker has scored 4 goals in 17 games this season. He has managed to chip in with 5 assists during that period as well. Maddison’s performances have earned him two back to back nominations for the Championship player of the month award.
The 20-year-old has recently earned his first England U21s call-up against Ukraine as well.
The young midfielder has a contract at Carrow Road until 2021 and Norwich are determined to hold on to him for now.
It will be interesting to whether Everton can lure him to Goodison Park now. The Toffees have a very good youth system in place and it will help Maddison fulfil his potential. Furthermore, the chance to play for a Premier League club is always attractive.