Everton interested in signing Mario Gotze

Everton are interested in signing the Germany midfielder Mario Gotze this summer.
As per the reports, West Ham and Newcastle are monitoring the player as well.
Gotze’s career has stalled since his move back to Dortmund and the player is looking for a fresh start. A move to the Premier League could be ideal for him at this stage of his career.
The 26-year-old was one of the best young midfielders in the world a few seasons ago but injuries and a metabolic disease have halted his development.
Dortmund value the player at around £18million and it will be interesting to see whether the Toffees make a move for him.
Gotze could prove to be a massive bargain at that price. There is no doubt that he is capable of becoming a world-class player if he can regain his fitness and confidence.
Everton could certainly use a creative star like him and Silva should seriously consider the move, especially for that price.
The German will add some much-needed flair, goals and unpredictability to Everton’s attack.