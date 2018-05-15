Everton interested in signing Danny Rose

Everton are interested in signing Danny Rose from Tottenham this summer.
The 28-year-old has been linked with a move away from Spurs for a while now and reports claim that he is a top target for the Toffees.
Everton are hoping to sign a long-term replacement for Leighton Baines and Rose would be a terrific option. On form, the England international is one of the best left backs in the country.
Rose was a target for Manchester United earlier this season and it will be interesting to see whether the Red Devils return for him in summer.
The 28-year old’s future at Spurs has been in doubt ever since he criticised the club’s wage policy. Rose earns around £60,000 a week at the London club.
The report adds that Everton are prepared to push through a move for the England left-back but Spurs will hold out for a premium in the region of £37million.
In the current market, it could prove to be a good deal for the Toffees. Rose is likely to make an instant impact and he will be an upgrade on Baines as well.