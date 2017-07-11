Everton interested in signing Christian Benteke

Everton are looking to sign a new striker after the departure of Romelu Lukaku and the Toffees have identified Christian Benteke as a target.
The Crystal Palace forward had a fantastic debut season under Sam Allardyce last year and according to Sky Sports, Everton are ready to make a move for the Belgian.
The former Liverpool striker had a torrid time at Merseyside before joining Palace and it will be interesting to see whether the player is keen on a move again.
The Belgian seems well settled in London right now and Allardyce has built his side to play to Benteke’s strengths. It is highly unlikely that the Eagles will sanction a sale just yet.
Benteke cost Palace around £27m plus add-ons and Everton will have to pay well over the odds to stand a chance of signing the towering forward.
Everton have already signed Sandro Ramirez and Wayne Rooney this summer. But it seems that Koeman wants to add a proven goal scorer. Rooney has not impressed as a striker for a while now and Ramirez will need to adapt to English football first.
Benteke scored 17 goals for Palace last year but he might not be the ideal replacement for Lukaku. The Palace forward is a different player stylistically and relies more on his aerial ability and physical attributes. Lukaku, on the other hand, was a more refined, pacy and mobile forward.