Everton interested in signing Ben Gibson from Middlesbrough

Everton are interested in signing the Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson.
According to Northern Echo, Burnley are interested in signing the player as well and the Clarets have already had a bid turned down for the player.
Everton have recently sanctioned the exits of Funes Mori and Williams and therefore it is no surprise that they are looking to Gibson.
The Boro defender had a very good season in the Championship last term and he seems ready to make the step up to the Premier League. He would add depth and quality to Everton’s back four.
Marco Silva is still looking for a partner for Michael Keane and Gibson could be a very good addition. Everton are thought to be looking at Jamaal Lascelles from Newcastle United as well.
The 25-year-old is a key player at Riverside and therefore Boro will not want to sell him willingly. It seems that the Toffees will have to pay over the odds to convince the Championship giants.
The likes of Adama Traore have been linked with moves away from Middlesbrough as well. It seems that busy end to the window is on the cards for Tony Pulis’ side.