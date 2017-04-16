Everton interested in Manchester City’s Vincent Kompany

A host of Premier League clubs including Everton and West Ham are showing a keen interest in signing Manchester City skipper, Vincent Kompany, in the summer transfer window.
The 31-year-old defender who has won two Premier League titles with Man City, has had a nightmare two-year injury spell which had restricted his City appearances to just seven since the end of last season.
However, he is fit and firing, and produced a strong performance against Southampton on Saturday at St Mary’s where he scored a goal as well.
Following the match, Pep Guardiola said that no one should have doubts about Kompany’s ability, and it is his fitness that is the club’s biggest worry. The Spaniard also added that the club is working hard on his fitness as well as stating how he expects Kompany to play a crucial role next season.
#PEP: He is more than just a centre defender – he has a great passion, vision and dangerous in set-pieces. #mcfc
— Manchester City (@ManCity) April 15, 2017
According to reports from The Mirror, both Everton and West Ham are keeping a close watch on the Belgian defender. Burnley’s Michael Keane remains Everton’s top priority, but Ronald Koeman hopes to add another experienced defender to his ranks.
Should Kompany move to Merseyside?
Well, Kompany should only opt for that option if he is no longer wanted at City. However, judging by Guardiola’s comments last night, it seems that he is very much a part of City’s first team plans next season.
If he can take care of his fitness, there is no reason why he should leave the Citizens in the summer.