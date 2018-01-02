Everton in the running to sign Jean Michael Seri from Nice

Everton have registered an interest in Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri.
The 26-year-old has been linked with Chelsea, Liverpool and Barcelona in recent weeks, but Get French Football News says the Toffees are very much in the race to sign the midfielder.
Seri has a £33 million release clause in his contract, although the Guardian reported earlier this year that the French side would accept around £20 million.
The midfielder is an Ivory Coast international and has also attracted interest from Paris Saint-Germain.
Everton manager Sam Allardyce is eager to add to his squad and had been linked with a move for Sevilla’s Steven N’Zonzi.
However, new boss Vincenzo Montella has described N’Zonzi as a ‘very important’ player and a transfer looks unlikely despite his fall-out with previous manager Eduardo Berizzo.
With Ross Barkley looking set to move away from Goodison Park, Seri’s addition to the ranks would be seen as something of a coup for Everton if they can pull the deal off.
Everton are also still hoping to complete the signing of Besiktas striker Cenk Tosun.
The Toffees were close to landing the player, but the Turkish club complicated matters by upping the asking price.
Besiktas had agreed to a £25 million deal with Everton for Tosun, but are now believed to be holding out for £27 million.