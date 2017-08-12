Everton in talks to sign Dutch midfielder

Everton are believed to be in negotiations to sign Dutch midfielder Ruud Vormer, according to reports in Belgium.
Vormer plays for Club Brugge in the Juliper Pro League and is no stranger to Everton manager Ronald Koeman. The highly experienced 29-year-old was in the books of Dutch club Feyenoord when Koeman was their manager.
Everton have shown big ambitions for the upcoming season by making some stellar signings this summer. Highly rated Spanish striker Sandro Ramirez arrived from Malaga, Ajax captain Davy Klaassen was signed and Wayne Rooney has rejoined his boyhood club from Manchester United.
But with concerns hovering around Ross Barkley’s future at the club, Koeman is determined to resolve his attacking midfield issue by getting his signings done early before the transfer window slams shut in just over two weeks time.
While Klaassen can certainly fill Barkley’s shoes, should the latter leave the club, Vormer’s versatility to operate both as an attacking and a central midfielder is the key as to why he is highly sought after at Goodison Park.
Vormer also possesses a keen eye for goal. He has an average of a goal every four games for Brugge which is fairly decent for a central midfielder.