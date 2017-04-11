Everton in contact with Real Sociedad to sign Newcastle target Willian Jose

Everton are planning to make a move for Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose in the summer transfer window, according to reports from the Daily Mail.
With Romelu Lukaku, the club’s current top scorer, refusing to commit his future beyond the summer, Everton should start preparing for a life without him.
Following his side’s impressive 4-2 victory against Leicester City on Sunday, Everton manager Ronald Koeman has stated that the club will try its best to persuade Lukaku to stay put, but the decision ultimately rests with the player himself.
The Toffees will be looking to coup a massive transfer fee, somewhere between £60-80m (various sources) if they sell Lukaku, and Koeman will be keen to invest the entire amount in rebuilding the squad to his own taste.
Signing a striker would be Koeman’s top priority, and it seems Everton have already taken the initial step. The report suggests that Steve Walsh, Everton’s Director of Football, has been in contact with the Liga club over signing the Brazilian striker who has scored 12 goals and provided three assists, per whoscored.com, in all competitions this season.
Should Newcastle make a move for Jose?
Everton could face a strong challenge from Newcastle United and other Premier rivals (Watford and Southampton being linked with a move) for Jose.
According to reports from Chronicle.co.uk, Rafael Benitez is interested in bringing the 25-year-old to St James’ Park once their promotion is secured.
Newcastle are second in the Championship, and are certain to return to the Premier League next season. Rafa’s strong connection in Spain could tempt Jose opting for Newcastle.
However, he would not come in cheap, and any potential buyer will have to dish out close to £30m for his signature.