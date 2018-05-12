Everton hoping to sign Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles

Everton are hoping to sign the Newcastle defender Jamaal Lascelles this summer.
The 24-year-old has been outstanding for Rafa Benitez’s side this season and the Toffees want him to partner Michael Keane at the heart of their defence next season.
Lascelles is very highly rated in England and Everton won’t be the only club after him if he is made available.
As per the reports, Chelsea and Tottenham are keeping tabs on the player. The 24-year-old is certainly good enough to play for a top-six side.
It seems highly unlikely that Newcastle will sell their best player. Benitez is looking to improve his squad and selling Lascelles would be a big mistake.
Apparently, Everton are prepared to spend around £25million on the player. They spent a similar amount on Keane last summer.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the summer. However, there is no doubt that Newcastle will have to hold on to him if they want to stay in the Premier League.