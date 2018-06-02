Everton hoping to sign Marko Arnautovic from West Ham

Everton are interested in signing the West Ham star Marko Arnautovic this summer.
New manager Marco Silva wants to improve his side’s attack and he has identified the Austrian as a solution.
As per the reports, the Hammers value Arnautovic at around £50million and the new Everton director Marcel Brands is ready to back the move.
Everton could certainly do with a top quality attacker and Arnautovic has proven his quality in the Premier League. He was vital to West Ham’s fight for survival last season.
The former Stoke City star managed to score 11 goals in the league last season and he will be looking to improve on that tally next season. Arnautovic struggled during the first few months of the season but he made up for it with some crucial goals towards the end.
The report adds that Manchester United are interested in signing the player as well and they are favourites right now.
It will be interesting to see where the player ends up eventually. He is certainly good enough to play for a top six side and a step up from West Ham could be on the cards this summer.