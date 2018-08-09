Everton hoping to sign Marcos Rojo for £22m

Everton are looking to sign the Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo before the transfer window closes.
According to The Telegraph, Jose Mourinho is ready to let the Argentine defender leave this summer. Rojo has been told that he is surplus to requirements at Old Trafford.
The report adds that Everton are hoping to strike an agreement for £22million.
The 28-year-old defender is behind the likes of Bailly, Jones, Smalling and Lindelof in the pecking order and therefore a move away from Old Trafford is ideal for him.
It will be interesting to see whether the Toffees can agree on a deal now.
Rojo could be a very good option for Silva next season. He is not good enough for a team looking to challenge for the title, but the Argentine is a solid top half player.
Everton are expected to sign Yerry Mina and Kurt Zouma before the window closes and Rojo coming in would overload their defence. Silva already has the likes of Keane, Jagielka and Holgate at his disposal.
Everton have had a very busy transfer deadline day so far and they are expected to confirm the arrivals of Andre Gomes and Bernard soon.