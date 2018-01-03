Everton hoping to complete the signing of Cenk Tosun today

Everton are hoping to complete the signing of Cenk Tosun in London today.
According to Guardian, Everton officials will meet with the Besiktas chief Fikret Orman in London today and they will look to finalise the details of the move.
Despite issues with the asking price, the player expects the deal to go through. Tosun will sign a four-and-a-half-year contract at Goodison Park.
Everton had hoped to sign Cenk Tosun for a fee of £25m over the weekend. However, Besiktas demanded £2m more because of the cost of Tosun’s replacement.
It will be interesting to see what happens now. Everton can certainly afford to pay the premium for the attacker. Besiktas will also look to get the best deal possible.
Tosun has been in sensational form for the Turkish giants and he could make a big difference for Allardyce during the second half of the season.
The 26-year-old has scored 14 goals in 24 games so far this season and he could be the ideal replacement for Lukaku.
Everton failed to replace the Belgian properly during the summer and Koeman paid the price for that. Allardyce wants to address the striking problem right away and it could prove to be a masterstroke from the former England manager.