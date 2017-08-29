Everton hoping Chelsea offer sparks bidding war for Ross Barkley

Everton’s Ross Barkley could finally be on the move after Chelsea submitted a £25 million bid for the player.
Barkley has been linked with a move away from Goodison Park for much of the summer, with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur heavily touted as his likely destinations.
Everton originally wanted £50 million for Barkley, but with the transfer window set to close on Thursday the Telegraph says they may be willing to accept a lower offer.
Chelsea’s bid could now encourage Spurs to show their hand, with manager Mauricio Pochettino eager to add to his squad.
It promises to be a hectic couple of days for Chelsea boss Antonio Conte as he bids to strengthen his options.
Arsenal’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could be the first arrival, with Arsenal accepting a £35m offer for the player on Monday.
Leicester City star Danny Drinkwater and Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente are also on Conte’s wish-list, although the Stamford Bridge club are running out of time to complete all the transfers.
The Foxes have rejected two bids for Drinkwater and Swansea have insisted Llorente is going nowhere, but Chelsea believe they can get the deals over the line.