Everton hope to finalise Wayne Rooney’s transfer next week

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney is all set to return to his boyhood club Everton on a free transfer.
The Red Devils have agreed on a deal to sign Romelu Lukaku and the England international will be heading the other way as a part of the agreement.
Rooney still has one year left on his current deal at Manchester United and the Old Trafford outfit will pay up the final season. It could cost Manchester United around £15million plus loyalty bonus.
According to Daily Mail, Everton hope to finalise the move next week and the 31-year-old has taken a 50% wage cut to return to Goodison Park. Rooney earns upwards of £300,000 a week at Old Trafford.
A move away from Manchester United is the best option for Wayne Rooney right now. He is no longer a key part of Jose Mourinho’s plans and he is too good to sit on the bench for another year.
Despite the dip in form, Rooney could be a valuable player for most Premier League sides. His experience, leadership and winning mentality will certainly improve Everton next season. The player’s agent managed to sort out the intricacies of the transfer yesterday.
Everton have been very active in the transfer market this summer and it will be interesting to see how they spend the Lukaku money. Gylfi Sigurdsson is apparently a target according to Mail.