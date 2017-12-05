Everton have found an £18m replacement for Romelu Lukaku

According to the Daily Mail, Everton manager Sam Allardyce has already identified a potential replacement for Romelu Lukaku, after the Belgian striker was sold to Manchester United for £75m in the summer.
Arsenal and England forward Theo Walcott is believed to be on Everton’s shortlist, with the £18m attacker told by Arsene Wenger that he’s surplus to requirements. The Blues haven’t managed to replace Lukaku and find themselves at the wrong end of the table this season.
However, Walcott might be the player to help turn things around. The ex-Southampton man, who joined the Gunners for £10m in 2006, has been used sparingly this season. The 28-year-old has made just three Premier League appearances for Arsenal, all from the bench, featuring more heavily in the Europa League and Carabao Cup.
He’s scored and created five goals in 10 appearances in all competitions, but has found himself an unused substitute for the majority of games. And with Walcott allowed to leave in January, Everton have already contacted the attacker to convince him to make the switch.
Allardyce briefly managed the forward when the pair were with England too. Although Walcott is more of a wide man, he’s played a significant number of games up front for Arsenal and would provide some much-needed pace to a slow and ageing Everton side.
The 47-cap man boasts 107 goals and 75 assists in 393 games for Arsenal, winning three FA Cups and two Community Shields for his troubles. Everton could pay over the odds due to their desperation for a striker, while Walcott could be open to the move due to the lack of playing time.
If the 28-year-old harbours any hopes of getting an England recall ahead of next summer’s World Cup, a move to Merseyside might not be a bad idea.
