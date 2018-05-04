Everton have agreed a loan deal with Anderlecht for Henry Onyekuru

Everton are looking to send Henry Onyekuru on loan for another season at Anderlecht.
As per the reports from Belgium (translated by SportWitness), the Toffees have already agreed on a loan deal with Anderlecht but the player is keen on a return to Goodison Park.
The player’s agent has confirmed that if Anderlecht manage to qualify for the Champions League, the player would consider staying for another season.
The Nigerian attacker is yet to obtain his work permit and he should be able to get it after the World Cup. The 20-year-old wants to play for his parent club Everton but he will not be able to do so before the permit is sorted.
Onyekuru has been quite impressive for Anderlecht this season and he has managed to score 10 goals in 28 appearances for the Belgian outfit.
It will be interesting to see whether the player decides to stay at Anderlecht for another season.
Everton could certainly use someone like him to add some unpredictability to their attack and they should try and bring him back to the club once his work permit is sorted after the World Cup.