Everton happy to keep hold of Chelsea and Tottenham target

Everton boss Ronald Koeman says he’s in no rush to lose the services of Ross Barkley.
The 23-year-old has been linked with a move away from Goodison Park for most of the summer, but Koeman insists he’d be happy to see Barkley stay with the club.
When asked whether a new contract remains on the table for the England international, Koeman said: “I don’t know, we’ve not spoken about this.
“If Ross is staying then I’m pleased if he stays because it’s one more good player in the team. That’s a decision by the board.”
Chelsea and Tottenham are both keen on signing Barkley, who appears to have fell out of favour over recent months.
The Dutchman has added the likes of Gylfi Sigurdsson and Davy Klaassen to his squad, offering a clear indication that Barkley is surplus to requirements.
Tottenham have been favourites to sign the midfielder, but his hamstring injury has thrown a spanner in the works over a possible transfer.
Barkley has scored 21 goals with 21 assists in 150 Premier League appearances.