Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford reveals World Cup hopes

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has revealed that he is hoping to save as well as take penalties during the World Cup in Russia this summer.
Pickford is currently the favorite to serve as first-choice keeper for the Three Lions in Russia.
He is one of the three goalkeepers that Gareth Southgate selected along with Jack Butland and Nick Pope.
Pope has very little chance of playing as he has yet to earn his debut for England.
The Three Lions will be hoping that Pickford can take the outstanding form which he showed with Sunderland and Everton during the past two seasons to the World Cup.
Pickford has since said that he will have no problem taking a penalty kick if the situation arises during a penalty shoot-out.
He said: “If I need to step up, I’ll take one,”
“I’ve got no issue with that.
“Taking the (winning) penalty or saving one, I’ll be happy either way. I’ve never taken one in a shootout but I’m always practising in training.”
England will be hoping to win the World Cup for the first time since 1966. They cannot complain about being placed in a hard group as they will play against Tunisia, Panama and Belgium in their group. Belgium is the only team who they can perhaps be excused from not beating.