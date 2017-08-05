Everton full back Antonee Robinson joins Bolton on loan

Bolton Wanderers have signed the highly talented Everton defender Antonee Robinson on loan for the next season.
Buzzin to have signed on loan at @OfficialBWFC until January, can’t wait to get started!! pic.twitter.com/DC9Z8Irtl8
— Antonee robinson (@Antonee_Jedi) August 4, 2017
✍ #BWFC are delighted to confirm the arrival of @Antonee_Jedi on loan from @Everton until January ⏩ https://t.co/pbMYvBx1is #BWFC 🐘 🏰 pic.twitter.com/eNPgITOMgx
— Bolton Wanderers FC (@OfficialBWFC) August 4, 2017
Robinson is very highly rated by the coaching staff at Goodison Park and the Toffees are keen on helping him develop with regular first team football.
The 19-year-old defender was a part of Everton’s U23 squad last season and the move to the Championship is a necessary step up for the left back.
The young defender is yet to make a senior appearance for Everton and the Merseyside outfit will be hoping that he can break into Koeman’s first team plans when he returns from his loan spell next summer.
It is evident that he is not ready to play in the Premier League yet and therefore the move to Bolton will allow him to develop with regular first team football, away from the spotlight.
Speaking to the media after completing his transfer to Bolton, the young Everton defender said: “As soon as I heard about the opportunity to come to Bolton Wanderers I was buzzing”.
Meanwhile, Bolton manager Phil Parkinson seemed happy to have secured Robinson’s services as well.
He said: “Robinson has great athleticism, he’s hungry and was keen to join. He’s a good addition”.