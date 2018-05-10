Everton forward Henen ‘allowed to leave’ at the end of the season

According to the Liverpool Echo, Everton forward David Henen is ‘allowed to leave’ the club at the end of the season, with Sheffield Wednesday’s George Hirst lined up as a potential replacement.
Henen join Everton from Greek Superleague side Olympiacos in 2015 but hasn’t made a first-team appearance for the Toffees, instead featuring heavily for the u23s – 11 goals and six assists in 55 games.
The lack of playing time led to the 22-year-old being loaned out to Fleetwood Town between November 2015 and April 2016, but he was unable to force his way into the senior squad upon his return to Merseyside.
Henen will now be on the hunt for a new club after failing victim to Everton’s stiff competition in attack. Theo Walcott, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Yannick Bolasie have kept the Belgian u19 international out of the side this season, although his £200k transfer fee in 2015 hinted that he may not be a diamond in the rough.
Now, the Blues will try to sign Hirst who has refused to sign a new deal with Wednesday and could be leaving at the end of his contract this summer. The 19-year-old has only made a handful of appearances after being frozen out for pushing for a summer exit and could be on his way to Goodison Park.
Stats from Transfermarkt.