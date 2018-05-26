Everton flop Funes Mori in talks to join Monterrey

Everton defender Ramiro Funes Mori has been linked with a move away from the club and could be set to move to Monterrey in Mexico where his brother Rogelio plays as a forward.
If the move goes ahead, the Toffees could make up to £10 million which could be a profit as they paid £9.5 million in order to recruit the Argentina international in 2015.
Since arriving at Goodisan Park, Funes Mori has not been able to establish himself as a first-team regular despite arriving with heavy-expectations.
He has found himself behind the club’s the likes of Phil Jagielka, Michael Keane and Ashley Williams in the club’s pecking order.
He struggled to earn game-time under Sam Allardyce last season which likely ended up costing him a position in the Argentina squad which travels to Russia to play in this summer’s World Cup.
The defender was also linked with a move to Italian club Lazio last month.
It would now be best for Funes Mori to leave Goodisan Park for both club an player.
A move to Mexico could allow Funes Mori an opportunity to play as regularly as possible as well as a chance to start enjoying football again and resurrect his career.