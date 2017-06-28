Everton favourites to sign Michael Keane

Everton manager Ronald Koeman is looking to improve his side’s defence this summer and the Dutch manager has identified Michael Keane as an ideal target.
The England defender was outstanding for Burnley last season and has been linked with a return to Old Trafford.
However, BBC are reporting that Everton are now favourites to sign the 24-year-old centre-back. Keane is valued at around £25m and it will be interesting to see whether the Toffees are willing to pay that much.
Everton have already splashed the cash on Klaassen, Pickford, Onyekuru and Ramirez this summer. Signing Keane will be a masterstroke from Koeman. The Burnley defender is still very young and is already one of the best centre backs in the League.
United were expected to make a move for him, but the Red Devils signed Victor Lindelof from Benfica instead.
BBC’s report does not mention any agreement between the two clubs and therefore the Merseyside outfit will need to agree on a fee with Burnley now.
It is highly unlikely that Burnley will sell Keane for anything less than £25m. This is because United included a sell on clause in Keane’s contract when they sold him and the Clarets will have to pay a certain percentage of the fee to the Red Devils.