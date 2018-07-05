Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Everton fans react to Yerry Mina transfer speculation

5 July, 2018 English Premier League, Everton, Transfer News & Rumours


Some Everton fans have shared their excitement on social networking site twitter after learning the Toffees are trying to sign Yerry Mina from Barcelona.

The Liverpool Echo reported yesterday that Everton made an enquiry about signing the towering Colombian defender.

The report claimed that Barcelona could be willing to sell the Colombian international, primarily on loan.

According to reports from Goal, the Toffees have offered a fee in the region £21million for the Barcelona defender after his fantastic World Cup campaign.

New manager Marco Silva is yet to bring in any player this summer. Central defence is one area where Everton are likely to invest having allowed Ramiro Funes Mori to join Villarreal.

Both Phil Jagielka and Ashley Williams are approaching the fag end of their career, and Michael Keane, who joined from Burnley last summer, was hardly convincing.

The report claims that Everton have been impressed with the defender’s performance at the summer World Cup and have made the formal move.

He scored three goals in three games, including the equaliser against England on Tuesday night, and he could be a solid addition to the Everton squad.

Here are some of the best reactions from the Everton fans on Twitter.

 

