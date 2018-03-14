Everton fans react to transfer speculation about Phil Jones

According to reports from The Times, Sam Allardyce is keen to bring his former player Phil Jones to Everton in the summer transfer window.
Allardyce gave Jones his debut at Blackburn Rovers and wants to bring the 26-year-old to Goodison Park in the summer, provided he stays at the club beyond the season.
Jones is an established Manchester United defender with loads of experience. He earns a reported £50k-per-week wages at Old Trafford, and matching his wages won’t be a big problem.
The England national has made 21 Premier League appearances this season but his future at the Old Trafford club is uncertain as his contract expires at the end of next season.
Everton are looking to add a quality defender to their ranks, especially with Michael Keane and Ashley Williams struggling, and Phil Jagielka approaching the twilight of his career.
However, Everton fans are not convinced whether Jones is the right profile of player the club should be looking at. His injury record is something that goes against him.
Furthermore there is a belief that Jones hasn’t been able to fulfil his potential, and that there are better options around. Here are some of the reactions from fans on Twitter:
No thanks we dont need more players that spend more time in thr treatment room the n thr field
— Mohammed Akhalwaya (@MohammedAkhalw4) March 14, 2018
Totally agree. Not good enough a signing to improve us to challenge for a Champions League place.
— Peter Neasham (@Neash28) March 14, 2018
No. Don’t do this @Everton. Aspire to be better and you’ll attract better.
— Derek Joyce (@Del_101) March 14, 2018
agree , he’s average at best , jags is still better than him !
— Ian Davies (@iankd1960) March 14, 2018
Our clubs obsessed with Man Utd players. Do all our scouts get issues with arriva saver passes to get the bus to Manc land?
— Uisge Beatha (@wolfsong73) March 14, 2018
That alone should get him sacked.
— socialistleroy 🇮🇪 🇸🇩 (@leroy_labour) March 14, 2018
That shows why he as to go
— ade bamber (@AdeBamber) March 14, 2018
No. Just no. Can we just play with 10 instead.
— Mr Black, Dies… (@Andgenuflect) March 14, 2018