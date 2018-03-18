Blog Columns Site News Everton fans react to Tom Davies’s performance on Twitter

18 March, 2018

Everton finally broke their away game hoodoo as they earned a 2-1 victory over Stoke City in the Premiership clash at bet365 stadium on Saturday.

January signing Cenk Tosun scored twice in the second half to earn their first away win since December against a 10-man Stoke.

Charlie Adam was sent off in the first half for a lunging tackle on Wayne Rooney and it gave Everton the numerical advantage to control the game.

Stoke thought they had secured a precious point when Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting equalised in the 77th minute but Tosun scored his second with seven minutes remaining to end all hopes.

Everton enjoyed 57% possession during the game, but a lot of Toffees fans weren’t impressed with the performance of Tom Davies.

The 19-year-old got a chance to score but he headed a Wayne Rooney free-kick over Jack Butland’s goal. He was later replaced by Calvert-Lewin in the 53rd minute.

Some of the Everton fans are not convinced with Davies’ performance this season, with many wanting him to go out on loan.

