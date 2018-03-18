Everton fans react to Tom Davies’s performance on Twitter

Everton finally broke their away game hoodoo as they earned a 2-1 victory over Stoke City in the Premiership clash at bet365 stadium on Saturday.
January signing Cenk Tosun scored twice in the second half to earn their first away win since December against a 10-man Stoke.
Charlie Adam was sent off in the first half for a lunging tackle on Wayne Rooney and it gave Everton the numerical advantage to control the game.
Stoke thought they had secured a precious point when Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting equalised in the 77th minute but Tosun scored his second with seven minutes remaining to end all hopes.
Everton enjoyed 57% possession during the game, but a lot of Toffees fans weren’t impressed with the performance of Tom Davies.
The 19-year-old got a chance to score but he headed a Wayne Rooney free-kick over Jack Butland’s goal. He was later replaced by Calvert-Lewin in the 53rd minute.
Some of the Everton fans are not convinced with Davies’ performance this season, with many wanting him to go out on loan.
Sorry but Tom Davies is nothing more than a squad player for us.
He’s got heart, he gives his all, but he isn’t as good as some make out.
— Castillo’sShorts (@SaggyNoddy) March 18, 2018
Tom Davies gets paid so much money and still manages to look like he’s just crawled out of a bin
— Shaun Crowley (@__crowley) March 17, 2018
Been treated disgracefully here not been given a proper chance to express himself not captain of Ajax for no reason either. Tom Davies has been abysmal all season should not be in the squad
— Jake edwards (@efceddie1878) March 17, 2018
He needs to go out on loan, just like Barkley.
— Keano (@keeneyefc) March 17, 2018
Tom Davies is just not good enough at the moment.
— James Brown (@mrbrown_efc1878) March 17, 2018
Tom Davies isn’t very good. Not allowed to say that tho as hes local one of us all that shit etc etc hes crap.
— Stephen Leary (@MrEverton1878) March 17, 2018