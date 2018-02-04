Everton fans react to their humiliating defeat against Arsenal

Everton crashed to a 5-1 defeat against Arsenal last night and the Toffees faithful reacted to the defeat on social media.
Sam Allardyce’s men struggled to cope with Arsenal’s pace and precision from the onset.
New signings Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were excellent as the Gunners ripped through Everton’s lacklustre defence with ease.
The former Manchester United playmaker, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, picked up three assists last night. Meanwhile, Aubameyang managed to score on his debut for the Gunners.
Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey scored a memorable hat-trick and Dominic Calvert-Lewin got one back for the visitors.
Everton showed signs of improvement following the arrival of Allardyce but it seems that the squad is in a slump yet again.
The Merseyside outfit have failed to win 8 of their last 9 matches in all competitions. They have lost five of those games as well.
It will be interesting to see whether the Toffees can bounce back against Crystal Palace at home in their next league game.
Here are some of the tweets from the Everton fans after last night’s display.
It’s time to go back home for Old Sam! pic.twitter.com/4v6bLry973
— Furkan (@GurorelliTr) February 3, 2018
ALLARDYCEOUT
— Stephen Leary (@MrEverton1878) February 3, 2018
From Koeman to Big Sam it’s like escaping Fritzels basement to find out you’ve been adopted by the West’s.
— Andrew Beddoe (@AndrewBeddoe1) February 3, 2018
Team selection lost the game, blame lies with the manager. Nobody knew their job or the system
— Paul Momber (@paulmomber) February 3, 2018
Everton win a game so we drop
Coleman siggurdson rooney and put in Ashley Williams and Mangala
— Tom (@tomdean93) February 3, 2018
Give the away fans a refund #efc
— PaulTheToffee (@tx28217) February 3, 2018