Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Everton fans react to their defeat against Watford

Everton fans react to their defeat against Watford

25 February, 2018 English Premier League, Everton, Transfer News & Rumours, Watford

Everton were beaten away from home at Watford last night and the Toffees faithful took to Twitter to share their frustrations regarding the performance.

Watford captain Troy Deeney scored ten minutes from time to secure a priceless win for the Hornets. The hosts are now up to 10th in the league table.

Meanwhile, Everton’s miseries continue after a positive run under Allardyce. The former England manager managed to restore Everton’s confidence after taking over but it seems that the Toffees are in a slump once again.

Michael Keane had the chance to put his side ahead early on in the second half, but the former Burnley star headed wide.

Everton have now lost two of their last three league games and the upcoming matches against Burnley, Brighton and Stoke will be must-win games for them. The Toffees cannot afford to finish outside the top half after their heavy spending this season.

Here is how the Everton fans reacted to their defeat against Watford on Twitter.

 

Man City and Man Utd still tracking Brazil star Neymar
Manolo Gabbiadini reacts to Southampton result on Twitter
We are conducting a 2018 World Cup survey - it takes less than 5 minutes to fill, and all submissions are entered into a random draw for a £100 Amazon gift card. Interested? Take the survey now.

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com