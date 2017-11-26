Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Everton fans react to their defeat against Southampton

26 November, 2017 English Premier League, Everton, Southampton, Transfer News & Rumours

Everton crashed to yet another humiliating defeat this week and the Toffees faithful took to social media to share their disappointment.

The Merseyside outfit were beaten 5-1 by Atalanta during the midweek and today’s game was a great chance for Unsworth and his side to bounce back and produce a positive performance.

However, Everton repeated the same mistakes and put a similar showing against the Saints this evening.

Southampton picked up a convincing 4-1 win at home thanks to goals from Charlie Austin, Dusan Tadic and Steven Davis.

Gylfi Sigurdsson scored a spectacular goal for the visitors but their wayward passing and weak defending made it easy for the home side to control and win the game.

Everton have been looking for a permanent replacement for Ronald Koeman for a while now and it will be interesting to see how long they persist with the caretaker manager David Unsworth.

Unsworth is clearly not good enough to manage the senior side and Moshiri will need to address the managerial situation soon. The Everton boss made eight changes from the side that was thumped by Atalanta, but it made no difference today.

Pickford saved the away side from further embarrassment and here is what the Everton fans had to say about their team’s performance.

 

