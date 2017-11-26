Everton fans react to their defeat against Southampton

Everton crashed to yet another humiliating defeat this week and the Toffees faithful took to social media to share their disappointment.
The Merseyside outfit were beaten 5-1 by Atalanta during the midweek and today’s game was a great chance for Unsworth and his side to bounce back and produce a positive performance.
However, Everton repeated the same mistakes and put a similar showing against the Saints this evening.
Southampton picked up a convincing 4-1 win at home thanks to goals from Charlie Austin, Dusan Tadic and Steven Davis.
Gylfi Sigurdsson scored a spectacular goal for the visitors but their wayward passing and weak defending made it easy for the home side to control and win the game.
Everton have been looking for a permanent replacement for Ronald Koeman for a while now and it will be interesting to see how long they persist with the caretaker manager David Unsworth.
Unsworth is clearly not good enough to manage the senior side and Moshiri will need to address the managerial situation soon. The Everton boss made eight changes from the side that was thumped by Atalanta, but it made no difference today.
Pickford saved the away side from further embarrassment and here is what the Everton fans had to say about their team’s performance.
Pay the lot of those travelling fans back, take it out of their wages.
— Andy (@ABLE1986) November 26, 2017
It’s not the performances that is shocking to me – we have seen some dross over the years.
For me, the issue is in certain players continuously winning a starting place after their shockingly consistent poor performances and attitude. What’s their incentive to improve?
— Ste (@ste_henry) November 26, 2017
Unsworth has been the fall guy in all this, the board should be utterly ashamed of themselves.
— Joanna Mc (@mc_joannamarie) November 26, 2017
Way out of your depth unsy. Love u as a player and evertonian but it’s time for u to do the right thing and step aside and Force this bastard board to act now and appoint an experienced manager. Got to be DYCHE to kick these lazy, uninterested, shit house bastards into shape
— EFC (@COYB1976) November 26, 2017
What’s really unacceptable is the 5 week performance by the board.
— Tony Deegan (@deegantony1) November 26, 2017
I’m gutted for unsworth – this mess is too much for him, we need someone who has experience of sorting piles of shite this high out
— MTP1878 (@martypefc) November 26, 2017
He’s a lamb to the slaughter @Everton do the decent thing and get a manager in tonight or latest tomorrow morning or you can wave goodbye to your PL money
— Andrew Fletcher (@I_am_Fletch) November 26, 2017
I’m afraid the audition is well and truly over for Unsworth. Seems like a decent lad but he’s on a hiding to nothing and big changes are required with that squad. If i was Everton I’d be begging Allardyce just now.
— Hugh O’Neill (@hmaro23) November 26, 2017