Everton fans react to their 5-1 defeat in the Europa League

24 November, 2017 English Premier League, Everton, Transfer News & Rumours

Everton were thrashed 5-1 by Atalanta in the Europa League last night and it was their heaviest ever home defeat in Europe.

The Toffees are in atrocious form right now and this historic loss will put the club hierarchy under enormous pressure. Everton were already struggling to find a replacement for Koeman and now they will need to act faster.

It will be interesting to see how Everton bounce back from one of the worst nights in the history of the club.

David Unsworth has done well at the U23 level for the Toffees but he is clearly not good enough to manage the senior side. Moshiri needs to find a proper manager before the damage is irreparable.

The likes of Silva, Rangnick and Allardyce have been linked with the job so far.

Everton fans are understandably furious with the situation and this is how they reacted to the defeat against Atalanta on Twitter.

 

 

