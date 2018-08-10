Everton fans react to the signing of Bernard

Everton completed the signing of Brazilian winger Bernard last night.
The 25-year-old has signed a four-year contract with the Toffees which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2022.
The former Shakhtar winger was a free agent and Everton have moved swiftly to secure his services.
The Brazilian was linked to other Premier League clubs as well but the Toffees managed to fend off the competition in the end.
Bernard can operate on either wing as well as the number ten. It will be interesting to see how Marco Silva uses him in his setup.
Everton are in need of some pace and flair in their attack. Bernard should be able to add some unpredictability to their build-up.
The 25-year-old is very highly regarded in Brazil and it will be interesting to see how quickly he adapts to the Premier League. The direct style of play in England should suit his game.
Having completed his transfer, the Brazilian said: “I chose Everton because of all the things I had heard about Marco Silva and after speaking to him I was happy with what he said to me. Everton is a club with a great structure and a lot of tradition, historically the fourth most successful club in England.”
Here is how some Everton fans reacted to the transfer on Twitter.
