Everton fans react to Sam Allardyce’s comments on Davy Klaassen

Davy Klaassen hasn’t played a league game since October and judging by Sam Allardyce’s latest comments it seems he is in no mood to pick the Dutch midfielder anytime soon.
Allardyce has said that Klaassen is working hard in training but he is not yet in contention. Klaassen has made only 13 appearances since joining from Ajax last summer and hasn’t played for Everton since December.
The Everton boss has revealed that he hasn’t seen enough qualities in the player to use him in the first team.
“He’s not a sulker, he tries his hardest everytime he comes into training,” said Allardyce, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.
“But at the moment we see what we see, and we see the qualities of the players and haven’t quite seen that in Davy to encourage us to put him in.
“He’s got big competition and that big competition is something you have to accept and try and improve so if you do get the chance then you take that opportunity. Maybe somewhere down the line we will give him an opportunity.”
The comments clearly are an indication that he is not impressed with the 25-year-old, and the player will have to work hard and wait for his chances.
Everton are going through a bad spell at the moment, having won just twice in their last 11 games in all competitions.
Allardyce has kept faith in Morgan Schneiderlin in midfield who hasn’t impressed in recent games, and Everton fans are bemused why Klaassen has been continuously overlooked.
It doesn’t seem right, does it. Maybe you could understand if we were flying but we’ve been terrible, including in his position.
— TheEvertonForum.com/forum – Register now (@TheEFCForum) February 28, 2018
We can’t say if it’s fair or not as we don’t see him in training – however it seems truly unbelievable that he can be that bad, and the glimpses we have seen, plus his previous pedigree have seemed tidy enough to at least be given a chance in a dead rubber end to the season!!
— Oll (@OllieBradley93) February 28, 2018
He picks Schneiderlin. He may be ace in training but he hides in games. Hard to believe anyone can offer less than he does. Others including Klaassen need to be given opportunities & not just 60 minutes then disappear. They need the patience given Schneiderlin, Williams, Keane.
— NaggedDad (@n10hairbear) February 28, 2018
As long as Schniederlin is in the squad before him, no it’s not fair.
— Angus (@Lee48765863) February 28, 2018
Not we paid over 20m for the guy surely he has n can bring something to the team thats missing he captained Ajax to the europa league final last year aswell
— Mohammed Akhalwaya (@MohammedAkhalw4) February 28, 2018
Typical Allardyce. The qualities were good enough to captain a league title winning side and uefa cup final. Perhaps he can retain possession and pass a ball. Sam won’t have it if he can’t launch a ball or defend in a group of ten. #allardyceout
— Phil Donaldson (@phildonaldson74) February 28, 2018
Of course his qualities are not quite there. Only Ajax captain, Serie A leaders target but can’t cut the mustard ahead of a past it Rooney and Schneiderlin. Sam we are safe. Put him in for 10 games. If he does nothing we have lost nothing. If he sits on bench his value diminishes
— Park End Goodison (@ParkRdGoodison) February 28, 2018
Yet Allardyce is happy to play Schneiderlin or bring him on as a sub to secure a 0-0 at watford. More comedy gold from the buffoon.
— Mel ’73 (@melbourne1973) February 28, 2018
Terrible statement from his manager thats really going to boost his confidence poor man management
— Albie Donnelly (@bickfordblue) February 28, 2018