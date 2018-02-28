Blog Columns Site News Everton fans react to Sam Allardyce’s comments on Davy Klaassen

28 February, 2018

Davy Klaassen hasn’t played a league game since October and judging by Sam Allardyce’s latest comments it seems he is in no mood to pick the Dutch midfielder anytime soon.

Allardyce has said that Klaassen is working hard in training but he is not yet in contention. Klaassen has made only 13 appearances since joining from Ajax last summer and hasn’t played for Everton since December.

The Everton boss has revealed that he hasn’t seen enough qualities in the player to use him in the first team.

“He’s not a sulker, he tries his hardest everytime he comes into training,” said Allardyce, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

“But at the moment we see what we see, and we see the qualities of the players and haven’t quite seen that in Davy to encourage us to put him in.

“He’s got big competition and that big competition is something you have to accept and try and improve so if you do get the chance then you take that opportunity. Maybe somewhere down the line we will give him an opportunity.”

The comments clearly are an indication that he is not impressed with the 25-year-old, and the player will have to work hard and wait for his chances.

Everton are going through a bad spell at the moment, having won just twice in their last 11 games in all competitions.

Allardyce has kept faith in Morgan Schneiderlin in midfield who hasn’t impressed in recent games, and Everton fans are bemused why Klaassen has been continuously overlooked.

