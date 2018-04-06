Everton fans react to Sam Allardyce’s bizarre claims

Everton manager Sam Allardyce has revealed that he could not have done a better job at Goodison Park with the resources he has had.
The Toffees have been very inconsistent under the former England manager and it is believed that he will be replaced at the end of this season.
Everton tried to get Marco Silva before ending up with Allardyce and it will be interesting to see whether they go back in for the former Watford manager in summer.
The Merseyside outfit have had a season to forget so far and despite spending considerable sums of money, the squad has improved only marginally.
Allardyce’s comments will have added to the fans’ frustrations. The Everton boss claimed that the Toffees were below West Brom when he took over and the progress is there for everyone to see.
He said: “I personally don’t think I could have done much more with the staff I’ve got in the period of time I’ve been working here with these players who were in an extremely difficult position before I arrived. For instance, West Bromwich Albion were above us when I arrived. Look where we are now and look where West Brom are.”
Although there is no doubt that Everton have improved since the departure of Koeman, Allardyce’s claim is quite bizarre and factually incorrect. The Everton boss also went on to criticise journalists for listening to social media too much.
Allardyce was appointed on the 30th of November and Everton were three points and four places above the Baggies back then.
Here is how the Everton fans reacted to Allardyce’s comments on Twitter.
The sooner Sam Allardyce is gone the better. His comments in pre match press conferences are shocking. He’s compared us to West Ham and Newcastle, now he’s congratulating himself for finishing above West Brom. This kind of comments may be acceptable his old clubs, but not here.
— Were Everton FC (@WereEvertonFC) April 6, 2018
Get him out he winds me up just looking at the fathead in our colours
— craig blundell (@bluenose1969) April 6, 2018
He once said he could have won what Fergie did with the same players. Deluded or what.
— Tonybh (@66telecaster) April 6, 2018
I’ve just gritted my teeth the way through Sam Allardyce’s press conference.
The sooner June comes the better.
— Watched Toffee (@WatchedToffee) April 6, 2018
Sam Allardyce is honestly the most bland, boring fucker going. Look at his attitude in this presser here, he doesn’t care about this club or his job anymore.
— Everton Fans Corner (@EFCFansCorner_) April 6, 2018
I thought Martinez overlooked problems in his press conferences and post-match interviews, but Allardyce just lies.
— Toffee Analysis (@ToffeeAnalysis) April 6, 2018
Allardyce telling barefaced lies to aggrandise himself now.
Why on earth is he still here? It’s insufferable, this
— Matt Jones (@MattJFootball) April 6, 2018
The fact that Sam Allardyce thinks that the fans who criticise him are a small minority because they post it on social media shows how out-of-touch he is. Most people use social media every day. He’s a dinosaur, stuck in the past and needs to leave at the end of the season.
— Everton Blue Army (@EvertonBlueArmy) April 6, 2018