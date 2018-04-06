Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Everton fans react to Sam Allardyce’s bizarre claims

6 April, 2018 English Premier League, Everton, Transfer News & Rumours

Everton manager Sam Allardyce has revealed that he could not have done a better job at Goodison Park with the resources he has had.

The Toffees have been very inconsistent under the former England manager and it is believed that he will be replaced at the end of this season.

Everton tried to get Marco Silva before ending up with Allardyce and it will be interesting to see whether they go back in for the former Watford manager in summer.

The Merseyside outfit have had a season to forget so far and despite spending considerable sums of money, the squad has improved only marginally.

Allardyce’s comments will have added to the fans’ frustrations. The Everton boss claimed that the Toffees were below West Brom when he took over and the progress is there for everyone to see.

He said: “I personally don’t think I could have done much more with the staff I’ve got in the period of time I’ve been working here with these players who were in an extremely difficult position before I arrived. For instance, West Bromwich Albion were above us when I arrived. Look where we are now and look where West Brom are.”

Although there is no doubt that Everton have improved since the departure of Koeman, Allardyce’s claim is quite bizarre and factually incorrect. The Everton boss also went on to criticise journalists for listening to social media too much.

Allardyce was appointed on the 30th of November and Everton were three points and four places above the Baggies back then.

Here is how the Everton fans reacted to Allardyce’s comments on Twitter.

 

