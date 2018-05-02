Everton fans react to reports of West Brom’s interest in Sam Allardyce

According to reports from the Daily Mail, West Bromwich Albion are exploring the possibility of signing Sam Allardyce as their next manager.
Allardyce has steadied the ship at Everton since taking over but he is not a popular figure among the Toffees fans. And should he decide to leave his current post at the end of the season, West Brom would be keen to secure his services.
The former West Ham manager has a contract at Goodison Park, worth around £6 million, but Everton could still appoint a new manager in the summer.
Allardyce has picked up more points than any other manager outside the top five since his arrival, but his style of football has been heavily criticised.
His situation at Everton is being monitored by West Brom’s Chinese ownership, and they have asked questions about his availability.
West Brom are all set to drop down to the Championship next season, and are without a permanent manager following the departure of Alan Pardew.
Everton fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Yes does he need a lift? I can take him on Saturday morning.. .
— Craig Harper (@craigharper7) May 2, 2018
I can see Sam showing interest in managing West Brom after the insults from some of Everton’s supporters.
— Roger Williams (@RogerWi33581994) May 1, 2018
This will be something worth celebrating! #AllardyceOut
— Danny (@danny01_efc) May 1, 2018
How much would we have to pay the Baggies to make it happen?
— Robert Morrissey (@Quietmanrm) May 1, 2018
Please take him please🙏🏼
— ade bamber (@AdeBamber) May 1, 2018