Everton fans react to Ramiro Funes Mori’s departure

21 June, 2018 English Premier League, Everton, Transfer News & Rumours


Everton have agreed on a deal to sell their Argentine defender Ramiro Funes Mori to Villarreal.

The 27-year-old has joined the La Liga outfit for an undisclosed fee.

As per the reports, the South American has signed a four-year contract with the Spanish outfit and he will be looking for a fresh start next season.

Funes Mori missed most of last season with injuries and the move has come at the right time for him. He is no longer a key player for Everton and clearly, Marco Silva has planned for life without him.

The 27-year-old joined Everton from River Plate back in 2015 and he has made 67 appearances for the Merseyside outfit so far.

Funes Mori has recovered from his knee injury and the Villarreal fans will be hoping for a big season from him. The Argentine came to England with a big reputation but he failed to make an impact at Everton.

The centre-back was a part of Argentina’s provisional World Cup squad but Jorge Sampaoli decided to leave him out of his final 23.

Here is how the fans reacted to his departure on Twitter.

 

