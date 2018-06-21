Everton fans react to Ramiro Funes Mori’s departure

Everton have agreed on a deal to sell their Argentine defender Ramiro Funes Mori to Villarreal.
The 27-year-old has joined the La Liga outfit for an undisclosed fee.
As per the reports, the South American has signed a four-year contract with the Spanish outfit and he will be looking for a fresh start next season.
Funes Mori missed most of last season with injuries and the move has come at the right time for him. He is no longer a key player for Everton and clearly, Marco Silva has planned for life without him.
The 27-year-old joined Everton from River Plate back in 2015 and he has made 67 appearances for the Merseyside outfit so far.
Funes Mori has recovered from his knee injury and the Villarreal fans will be hoping for a big season from him. The Argentine came to England with a big reputation but he failed to make an impact at Everton.
The centre-back was a part of Argentina’s provisional World Cup squad but Jorge Sampaoli decided to leave him out of his final 23.
Here is how the fans reacted to his departure on Twitter.
See you Ramiro, you were always loved here, good luck
— Charlie Runkle (@EvertonianJamie) June 21, 2018
Good luck funes, will never forget your great tackle on origi xxx
— Henry Futcher (@futcher_henry05) June 21, 2018
Lack of depth is worrying especially with an aging defense. Jags at 35. Baines + Williams at 33. I’m sure they have something planned out right? …. RIGHT!?!?
— Daylights (@DaylightsTV) June 21, 2018
Good player, shame his knee was made of weetabix last season
— Aaron (@AttemptedMeme) June 21, 2018
One of our best defenders if not the best 🙁 sad to see him go
— Arthur Mejia (@soadrock18) June 21, 2018
So much promise when he arrived. All the best in Spain, lad.
— Paul (@P_Miric) June 21, 2018
Finally
— Luke Mc (@lukemc_efc) June 21, 2018
Getting rid of the dead wood…finally!!!
— SamCallaghan (@sam_callaghan97) June 21, 2018
Well this sucks, and was totally unexpected. I’m kinda gutted, hope he does well in Spain!
— кคtเє ⚜ (@KTSupreme) June 21, 2018
Thats a shame.
— Rich Murphy (@bigdick1443) June 21, 2018
Unbelievable, sold our best CD of recent years & keeping our all time worst CD (player) twat Williams …unthinkable
— D Lee (@StoneMaiden7) June 21, 2018