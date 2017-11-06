Everton fans react to Gylfi Sigurdsson’s performance on social media

Everton climbed out of the relegation zone with a thrilling 3-2 win over Watford last night.
The Toffees did well to come back from 2-0 down to claim the three points. Left-back Leighton Baines scored in injury time to secure a vital win for Unsworth and his men.
Oumar Niasse and substitute Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored the other goals for the home side.
It seems that despite the morale-boosting win, Everton fans were not impressed with the performance of Gylfi Sigurdsson. The Toffees faithful criticised the Iceland midfielder on social media and claimed that he is a luxury player they cannot afford.
The former Swansea midfielder has struggled to make an impression so far and it will be interesting to see how he responds in the coming weeks.
Koeman spent a lot of money on the former Swansea star and Everton fans will expect some big performances from him. Sigurdsson joined Everton for a club record fee of £45million in the summer.
There is no doubt that Sigurdsson is a very good player but he is low on confidence right now. The Iceland international will need some time to adapt to his new club and the fans need to be patient with him.
Sigurdsson is not creative at all… he takes good set pieces and that is it. All his assists at Swansea were crosses
— Charlie Runkle (@evertonianjamie) November 5, 2017
have to say Siggy is too slow aswell !!
— Hywel Jones (@HywelJones2) November 5, 2017
Sigurdsson stunk the place out today. Every time the ball came to him he lost it and offered not much else.
— paul richards (@p4ulrichards) November 5, 2017
Sigurdsson was shit again today
— simon davies (@SimonMidi9790) November 5, 2017
Sigurdson has no place in our team at present. A luxury we cannot afford …
— Beav (@beav1967) November 5, 2017