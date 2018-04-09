Everton fans not impressed with Sam Allardyce’s comments on Davy Klaassen

Everton fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their disappointment with club manager Sam Allardyce’s latest comments on midfielder Davy Klaassen.
Klaassen has found life difficult at Merseyside following his £23.6 million move, according to BBC Sport, from Ajax last summer. The Netherlands midfielder won three Eredivisie titles with Ajax and scored 49 goals before making his move to the Premier League.
The 25-year-old struggled initially to adapt to the pace of the league, but he has been completely frozen out by Allardyce. In fact, the Everton boss criticised the Dutch midfielder for prioritising money over football after Klaassen’s transfer to Napoli in the January transfer window collapsed due to disputes in image rights.
Klaassen has had only 196 196 minutes of Premier League action, and he has been ostracised even at a time when the Toffees are without Gylfi Sigurdsson.
Allardyce has used Tom Davies and Beni Baningime in the no 10 role, and has revealed in public that Klaassen is still an “anomaly” to him.
“We’re still playing Tom Davies at 19 and bringing Beni Baningime on at 19 years old, and we are without Gylfi Sigurdsson who can play there,” said Allardyce, as quoted by Liverpool Echo.
“Davy Klaassen is still an anomaly to me, as to will he or won’t he? If I had the opportunity to play him I would, but I haven’t because I’ve got to win. So I don’t have the luxury of saying ‘go on, give it a go lad!’ because if we lose it’s me that gets the stick.
Many of the Everton fans feel that Allardyce should have given Klaassen the opportunity to play, and they are criticising their manager for such comments made on the player.
But yet since Sigurdsson was injured he isn’t even on the bench! Baningime a good prospect but Klaassen is an attacking option not defensive! He should be before Beni as an option from the bench!
— Morgan (@MorganEFC) April 9, 2018
Bloody hell. He talks about having to play Davies and Baningime aged 19 but says he doesn’t have any opportunity to play former Ajax captain, Europa League runner up and Dutch international Davy Klaassen.
Surely you’ve just identified your opportunity Sam? https://t.co/Q6AgJGmhIg
— Watched Toffee (@WatchedToffee) April 8, 2018
Just give the lad a chance, he can’t be that bad haven taken a team to the Europa League final as captain can he 🤔
— Dan Sylvester (@itissuperdan) April 9, 2018
Feel like I’ve lost brain cells reading this
— @cenktosun14 (@efc_morgan_) April 8, 2018
He’s some ignoramus…I’m on the fence but certainly would have played him at number 10 and drop Davies back into the middle instead of Rooney or Schneids,no brainer
— David Wilkinson 🙋🏻♂️ (@DVDWLKNSN) April 8, 2018
We all feel sorry for @DavyKlaassen I think Moshri should let big Sam go now and let the fans pick the team for the rest of the season. All I hear in the terraces is why isn’t @DavyKlaassen playing?!! We are safe, the season is over. Let him play!
— Tim Summers (@FaCoachSummers) April 9, 2018
He’s an absolute fraud and should go now ….. the season cannot end quick enough for me
— Mike Gibbons (@Gibbo28) April 9, 2018