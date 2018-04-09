Blog Columns Site News Everton fans not impressed with Sam Allardyce’s comments on Davy Klaassen

9 April, 2018 English Premier League, Everton, Site News

Everton fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their disappointment with club manager Sam Allardyce’s latest comments on midfielder Davy Klaassen.

Klaassen has found life difficult at Merseyside following his £23.6 million move, according to BBC Sport, from Ajax last summer. The Netherlands midfielder won three Eredivisie titles with Ajax and scored 49 goals before making his move to the Premier League.

The 25-year-old struggled initially to adapt to the pace of the league, but he has been completely frozen out by Allardyce. In fact, the Everton boss criticised the Dutch midfielder for prioritising money over football after Klaassen’s transfer to Napoli in the January transfer window collapsed due to disputes in image rights.

Klaassen has had only 196 196 minutes of Premier League action, and he has been ostracised even at a time when the Toffees are without Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Allardyce has used Tom Davies and Beni Baningime in the no 10 role, and has revealed in public that Klaassen is still an “anomaly” to him.

“We’re still playing Tom Davies at 19 and bringing Beni Baningime on at 19 years old, and we are without Gylfi Sigurdsson who can play there,” said Allardyce, as quoted by Liverpool Echo.

“Davy Klaassen is still an anomaly to me, as to will he or won’t he? If I had the opportunity to play him I would, but I haven’t because I’ve got to win. So I don’t have the luxury of saying ‘go on, give it a go lad!’ because if we lose it’s me that gets the stick.

Many of the Everton fans feel that Allardyce should have given Klaassen the opportunity to play, and they are criticising their manager for such comments made on the player.

