Everton fans need to get real over Sam Allardyce appointment

It’s taken them five weeks, but Everton have finally replaced Ronald Koeman.
I expect Big Sam to be officially announced as Manager later today
— Alan Myers (@ALANMYERSMEDIA) November 29, 2017
Sam Allardyce has been appointed – as we suggested should happen back in October – but it’s fair to say there’s plenty of Everton fans unhappy at the news.
Across a variety of platforms comments like “disgusting”, “never going again”, “lack of ambition”, “he’s a crook” and “anti-football” have been rife, leaving a feeling that a large section of Everton fans are completely and utterly delusional.
Aside from his failure at Newcastle – for which there were plenty of mitigating circumstances if truth be told – Allardyce has enjoyed a successful managerial career.
That might not sit well with the anti-Big Sam brigade, but take a look at the likes of Bolton Wanderers, Blackburn Rovers, West Ham United, Sunderland or Crystal Palace today.
Can anyone honestly say they’re in better shape now than they were with Allardyce at the helm?
The “anti-football” merchants at Goodison Park will have you believe that Allardyce is a one-dimensional long-ball manager as if their club is some kind of academy of the beautiful game.
The reality is Everton haven’t won a trophy in over 20 years and the club couldn’t even persuade Watford’s Marco Silva to jump ship.
Links with Diego Simeone were fanciful, while late interest in Paulo Fonseca was never likely to materialise with Shakhtar Donetsk still involved in Europe.
Everton fans, much like West Ham supporters, seem to get wrapped up in fanatasies about yesteryear.
The Holy Trinity of Alan Ball, Howard Kendall and Colin Harvey are rightly revered, yet that was a midfield that could stick its foot in when it needed to.
As a manager, Kendall was the master of the 1-0 victory long before George Graham nicked that tag at Arsenal, and big lads like Bob Latchford and Andy Gray are as much a part of Everton’s past as flair players like Kevin Sheedy or Trevor Steven were.
Fast forward to this century and it’s fair to say David Moyes’ time in charge wasn’t built on Pep Guardiola style football.
Everton have flirted with two ‘sexy football’ managers since then – Roberto Martinez and Koeman – and they delivered the square root of zero in terms of silverware.
Allardyce may not be the manager Everton fans wanted, but they collectively need to get real and embrace what he will bring to the club.
Expect Everton to be much harder to beat over the coming weeks and be sure that he’ll address the gaping hole up front left by the sale of Romelu Lukaku.
Embrace the fact that he’ll get right up Arsene Wenger’s nose and revel in the moments when he winds up Jurgen Klopp, especially as Liverpool fans have been gloating over the Blues’ current predicament.
Everton might be just a point above the drop zone heading into the Allardyce era, but the 7/4 on offer to finish in the top half of the Premier League is a licence to print money.