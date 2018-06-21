Everton eyeing up a move for Hull City winger Jarrod Bowen

Everton are looking to sign Jarrod Bowen from Hull City this summer.
The highly talented winger had a fantastic campaign with the Tigers last season and he has attracted Marco Silva’s interest.
The Everton boss has worked with Bowen during his time at Hull City and he is well aware of the young winger’s potential.
Bowen managed to score 15 goals last season and he picked up the players’ player and fans’ player of the year awards.
Reports claim that Everton are set to table a £12million bid for the player.
It will be interesting to see whether the Toffees can agree on a deal with Hull City. The Tigers want to hold on to their star player and they will not accept an offer below their valuation.
Bowen has two years left on his deal and he is keen on joining a Premier League club this summer.
The 21-year-old might decide to force the move if Hull City are reluctant to sell.
Meanwhile, Hull City manager Nigel Adkins has a limited budget to work with and the sale of Bowen could allow him to strengthen his side significantly.