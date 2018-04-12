Everton eyeing Ryan Bertrand, would be the ideal Baines replacement

Everton are interested in signing the Southampton left-back Ryan Bertrand.
The former Chelsea player is expected to leave if the Saints go down and he is being monitored by several English clubs.
As per the reports, Spurs and Newcastle are keeping tabs on the player as well.
Bertrand was linked with a move away from Southampton last summer but the Saints blocked a move. It will be interesting to see how they respond to offers this summer.
Bertrand signed a new £80,000-a-week, five-year deal with the Saints in 2016 and therefore they are under no pressure to sell.
Having said that, it is important for Southampton to stay in the Premier League. They cannot hope to keep players like Bertrand at the club if they are playing in the Championship.
Everton could use another left back and Bertrand would be a solid addition. The 28-year-old has proven himself in the Premier League and he could be the ideal replacement for Baines.
The Everton star is past his peak and he will need replacing soon.