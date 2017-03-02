Everton considering summer move for Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford

Everton are planning to sign Sunderland goalkeeper, Jordan Pickford, in the summer transfer window.
The 22-year-old has acquired the limelight with a series of strong displays since breaking into the Sunderland senior team this season.
He was one of the stand-out performers for the Black Cats before a knee injury sustained against Manchester United ruled him out of action for two months.
According to reports from Liverpool Echo, Everton are mulling over a summer move for the England U-21 international.
Ronald Koeman signed Maarten Stekelenburg last summer, but the Dutch stopper has cut a disappointing figure and has has been ousted as No1 by Joel Robles.
While Robles is steadily developing into a competent keeper, Everton are preparing to sign a new goalkeeper in the summer transfer window.
Koeman will be delving into the market to sign a new keeper, and Pickford is being talked about. Everton are reportedly interested in Leicester City’s Kasper Schmeichel. However, his £17m price-tag could be a stumbling block.
According to reports from Sunderland Echo, Premier League clubs like Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham are also showing interest in Pickford.
The interest from City is obvious. Claudio Bravo has struggled badly since his big move money from Barcelona last summer, and with Joe Hart not in the plans of Pep Guardiola, City could be looking to sign a new goalkeeper in a few months’ time.