Everton confident of signing Jack Wilshere

Everton are interested in signing the Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere at the end of this season.
The 26-year-old will be out of contract this summer and the Toffees want to sign him on a free transfer.
As per the reports, Wilshere has been offered a new deal at Emirates but the midfielder will need to take a £20,000 a week pay cut to remain at the club.
Wilshere is unhappy with the treatment from Arsenal. The Gunners have recently offered Mesut Ozil a new deal worth around £350,000 a week.
It will be interesting to see whether the Gunners manage to convince the player between now and the end of the season.
A player of Wilshere’s calibre is likely to have a lot of suitors, especially on a free transfer. Losing him would be a blow for Wenger. Arsenal are already lacking in depth in the midfield.
Arsenal are apparently looking to bring in Max Meyer as an alternative this summer.
As for Everton, it could prove to be a sensational signing. Wilshere would add much-needed drive and creativity to the Toffees’ midfield.