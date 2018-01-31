Everton confident of signing Eliaquim Mangala

Everton are looking to improve their defence before the transfer window closes and they have identified Eliaquim Mangala as a target.
The Manchester City defender is out of favour at the club and has been linked with a move away. Manchester City have signed Aymeric Laporte from Athletic Bilbao for a club record fee and Mangala is unlikely to play for Guardiola’s side anymore.
With the World Cup coming up, Mangala needs to play more often and a loan move is the best option for him at this stage of his career.
According to Paul Joyce from The Times, Mangala could end up at Everton for the remainder of the season. Apparently, the Toffees are confident of signing the centre back on loan.
Everton now confident of signing Manchester City’s Eliaquim Mangala on loan.
— paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) January 31, 2018
Mangala would be a very good addition to Allardyce’s squad. The likes of Williams and Jagielka are past their peak and they cannot be relied upon anymore.
The Frenchman could partner Keane at the heart of Everton’s defence during the second half of the season if the move goes through.