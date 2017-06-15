Everton complete club record signing of Jordan Pickford from Sunderland

Everton have announced the signing of highly rated English goalkeeper Jordan Pickford from Sunderland.
The 23-year-old has signed a five-year contract to join the Toffees in an initial £25 million transfer deal that could rise up to £30 million in add-ons.
Upon his arrival at the Goodison Park, Pickford said: “Last season was my first in the Premier League so to get this opportunity with Everton now, to be able to go forward with my career and show everyone what I can do with Everton is unbelievable.
“It’s a great club, a massive club and I think it’s a great opportunity and the right time for me to come to Everton and show what I can do.”
Pickford made his first-team debut in January 2016 but his rise ever since led him to be awarded Sunderland’s Player of the Season for the 2016/17 campaign.
The English stopper was linked with a move away from the Stadium of Light soon after Sunderland dropped down to the Championship at the end of last season and Everton were soon to react to lure the highly rated stopper.
Pickford is currently with England’s U21 side in Poland ahead of the European Championships and will join his new Everton teammates on their pre-season tour in mid-July.
Toffees boss Ronald Koeman said of his new signing: “I’m really pleased we’ve made what I’m sure will be a significant signing for Everton.
“Jordan is a very talented young professional who also has a real hunger for success, and that’s important for us as we now look to make further progress in the seasons ahead.”
Pickford becomes the third-most expensive goalkeeper of all time, only behind Manchester City’s new signing Ederson and Juventus skipper Gianluigi Buffon.
Everton will continue their spending spree with Ajax captain Davy Klaassen and Malaga striker Sandro Ramirez expected to arrive at the Goodison Park later this summer while the Merseyside club remain interested in signing Burnley centre back Michael Keane and Swansea City midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson.