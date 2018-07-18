Everton closing in on a £30m deal for Malcom

Everton are interested in signing the Bordeaux winger Malcom this summer.
According to Daily Mirror, the Toffees are closing in on the Brazilian and talks are scheduled this week with the Bordeaux chairman Stephane Martin.
The report adds that Everton will pay around £30million for Malcom and the player will sign a five-year deal worth around £80,000 a week.
Marco Silva is desperate to improve his attack and he was keen on a move for Wilfried Zaha. However, it seems that Palace are unwilling to sell their star player this summer.
The former Watford boss has now turned his attention towards Malcom and the Brazilian is likely to end up at Goodison Park.
The 21-year-old had an impressive campaign with Bordeaux last year and he could prove to be a quality addition to the Everton attack. Malcom will add some much-needed pace and flair to the Everton side.
Meanwhile, the Toffees are looking to offload Yannick Bolasie this summer. They are trying to loan him out to Turkish club Fenerbahce.