Everton closing in on £32m deal Swansea midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson

Everton are set to continue their summer spending with the signing of Gylfi Sigurdsson from Swansea.
The Toffees have been very active in the transfer market this summer and Ronald Koeman will cross the £100m mark with the signing of the Iceland international.
According to Daily Mail, Everton are close to completing a £32million deal for the Swansea star. Initially, the Welsh club were reluctant to get rid of their best player but Sigurdsson’s desire to move and the amount of money offered has changed the situation.
The report adds that the transfer could be completed this week.
Everton completed the signing of Wayne Rooney last week but they also lost Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United. It will be interesting to see who they sign as a replacement for the Belgian.
Sigurdsson is more likely to replace Barkley in the starting lineup next season. The England midfielder has failed to agree on a new deal with the Toffees due to his excessive wage demands. Barkley has been linked with a move away as well.
Sigurdsson has proven himself in the Premier League time and again with Swansea and Tottenham. He is definitely a much more polished footballer than Barkley right now. The 27-year-old is likely to make a big impact for Koeman next year.